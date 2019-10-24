NXT’s Finn Balor Turns Heel; Beats Down Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor has returned to NXT, and after making his return announcement we saw a mysterious promo about finding his future by embracing his past. Fans have waited to see him back in action in an NXT ring, and tonight we finally had our chance, but not like anyone expected. After a match against Roderick Strong, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic, Strong and the rest of the Undisputed Era started to beat down Lee and Dijakovic in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano ran down to help, and it seemed like we might get a DIY reunion. Then Balor joined the crew, and all the sudden it was a throwdown of epic proportions…at least until Balor turned on Gargano.

As the two groups were set to battle Balor backhanded Gargano in the face, knocking him down. The rest of the Undisputed Era set to taking on Ciampa and Balor just stood against the turnbuckle and watched the chaos unfold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then walked out of the ring and set to beating down Gargano even more, throwing him into the barrier and then knocking him out on the ramp. He then looked on towards the Undisputed Era, who were all in lockstep in the ring. At one point it seemed Balor would join, but he just walked away.

While he’s not a member of the team, it would seem he is now in full heel mode, and we cannot wait to see what’s next.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

“After The Undisputed ERA took out The Velveteen Dream and NXT General Manager William Regal made Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic’s rubber match a battle to determine NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong’s next challenger, Strong attempted to take matters into his own hands. The champion interfered in the battle, attacking both Superstars to ensure there would be no victor. Regal, however, was ready to make sure Strong’s title would be on the line. Therefore, Strong will defend the NXT North American Title against both Lee and Dijakovic this week on NXT. Can he fend off both titanic challengers? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

What did you think of tonight’s NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!