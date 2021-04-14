NXT: Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes Her Big NXT Debut

✖

After several teases over the past few weeks, it was finally time for former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie to make her NXT debut, and that she did in memorable fashion. Monet interrupted Raquel Gonzalez during her victory speech with Dakota Kai, who were talking about the beginning of Raquel's reign in NXT. She came out with her adorable little dog and clad in bright white gear. After making her way to the ring she grabbed a microphone, and it turns out she had quite a bit to say.

She said congratulations champ, and that she was here to introduce herself to Raquel and the world, saying she was Franky Monet. "And now the best division on this planet has gotten a little bit shinier, a little bit bougier, and a whole lot better. And as you're at the top of my division, you'll be seeing a whole lot more of me."

Gonzalez said "you're lucky I'm in a good mood tonight", and then threatened Monet's dog. Monet laughed and said, "I'll see you every single Tuesday, champ."

It seems Gonzalez will have several threats on her radar, but one of them is most certainly Monet.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens up NXT, hear from new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, MSK defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Santos Escobar issues an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title and much more following the most-watched NXT TakeOver ever."

