NXT's Dexter Lumis Beats Cameron Grimes in Insane Haunted House of Terror Match at Halloween Havoc

Cameron Grimes was pretty much scared out of his skull all night leading up to his Haunted House of Terror match, but he still got in the van and traveled to the creepy destination that the match was supposed to take place in. Grimes kept screaming at Lumis, telling him to come out and show himself, because he was going to get him, but he was frightened the entire time, and Lumis was sitting in a tree just watching him. Grimes continued to make his way through the house, and he was terrified, and all the while Lumis just stalked him. Grimes talked a big game, but that changed when he found a referee facing the corner who turned and scared him completely, and that's when Lumis decided to strike.

Lumis charged at Grimes and slammed him into a wall, and Grimes was quite scrappy, sending Lumis through some glass in a clock. Grimes blocked the door but Lumis broke through. Grimes then went into the bathroom and barricaded the door, and he saw someone that looked like a woman in the shower through a curtain. He took off his hat and vest and decided to get in the shower, but it turned out to be a creepy woman bent over and vomiting, and Grimes ran for this life.

Grimes took a breath near a window and that's when Lumis reached through it and choked him. Grimes go away but he ran into a two-headed woman. He then ran backwards into Lumis, who clocked him. Grimes got away and went looking for a weapon, finding a large stick, but that's when the creepy girl returned and started going after Grimes. Another woman was also on top of the refrigerator and jumped on Grimes.

Grimes started running through the house and through the door outside. He then threw the woman off of him but when he turned around he saw nothing but zombies. He ran to the van but Lumix was in the driver's seat. He then ran outside and off into the darkness.

We then see Grimes running back towards the arena, and he did make it back. Unfortunately for him, he ended up in a graveyard full of zombies all coming for him, and then when he made it back into the ring Dexter Lumis was there to take advantage. Lumis then lurked while Grimes kept on taking on the zombies, and then one zombie appeared to be his sister, climbing on Lumis' shoulders.

Lumis launched her towards Grimes, throwing him off his game and sending him into the waiting arms of Lumis, who locked in his submission and knocked Grimes out. The zombies then started swirling around Grimes and Lumis looked right at home, walking away from the ring.

