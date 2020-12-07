NXT's Johnny Gargano Gets Surprise Reinforcements and Becomes North American Champion at TakeOver WarGames

✖

The battle for the North American Championship tonight took a few unexpected turns, and throughout all of them, the three stars in the ring shined. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano battled with Champion Leon Ruff, and early on Priest kept pushing Ruff to the side in his quest to take out Gargano. Ruff was clearly annoyed by this and went at Priest, and Priest replied by sending him into the plexiglass. The move was enough to send Ruff to the back for medical care, but he would return later in the match with a fury, dishing out punishment to both stars. Gargano wasn't going to just let him win though and pulled out all the stops on the way to his big victory.

Ruff would continue to go at Priest and Gargano throughout the match, and at one point, it looked like Priest was in control, but then multiple Ghostfaces came out on either side of the ring. Priest would dispatch both groups and even caught Gargano after he dove out of the ring. Unfortunately, another Ghostface clad person hit Priest in the back with a weapon, and that was the opening Gargano needed.

Gargano would go at Ruff one on one, and after a few hard hits, he did enough damage to get the pin and the win. Priest was down and so was Ruff, and Gargano is now once again North American Champion.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT TakeOver WarGames below.

The battle lines have been drawn and WarGames is upon us! Tune in to see The Undisputed ERA as they try to settle the score with Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Team Shotzi and Team Candice will also collide in a star-studded Women's WarGames Match also featuring Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and more. Plus, Leon Ruff defends the NXT North American Title in a Triple Threat Match against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano, and more! Watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames tonight at 7 E/4 P, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

Here's the full card:

Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff vs Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano (Triple Threat Match)

Team Shotzi vs Team Candice (WarGames Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch (WarGames Match)

