NXT's Karrion Kross Addresses Finn Balor and Asks For New Challengers

Tonight was NXT's big Tuesday debut, and things kicked off with Karrion Kross and Scarlett taking the microphone in the ring. Kross said it was only a matter of time before he was standing in this ring, his ring, with his title, as the NXT Champion. "As for Mr. Balor, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest ever to step in this ring of all time. Everywhere he's gone championships have followed. When Balor had this belt he went on a tear, but unfortunately, he believed that my emotions were a weakness. Unfortunately for him, he didn't understand that anything can become a driving force when you control it, and I control everything."

"I am in command of NXT until I say so. There's a funny saying. When you're at the top there's nowhere to go but down, but I can assure, that is a complete and total lie," Kross said. "Because nobody is going to outwrestle me, and NXT has the hungriest people on this planet in this brand, but I'm starving, and I am insatiable. So this is how it's going to go Yow ant this? Step up."

"I don't care who you are or where you've been. I will fold every single one of you until there's no one left," Kross said.

No one answered the call just yet, but I imagine someone will soon.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens up NXT, hear from new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, MSK defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Santos Escobar issues an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title and much more following the most-watched NXT TakeOver ever."

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Kicks Off The Show

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar Issues Open Challenge

MSK Defend Their Titles Against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Franky Money Arrives in NXT

Eight-Man Tag: Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Bronson Reed, and Dexter Lumis vs The Way

Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

