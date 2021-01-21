NXT's Kushida and Leon Ruff Move On to Dusty Rhodes Cup Round 2

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the first of several matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament, and up first was a match between The Way's Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory and Kushida and Leon Ruff, a match that held a bit of bad blood. Leon Ruff obviously has a history with Gargano thanks to their battles for the North American Championship, and recently Kushida dealt out some punishment to Gargano as well. Early on Kushida was submitted to substantial punishment thanks to some stellar teamwork between Gargano and Theory, especially Theory.

Theory impressed with power and a knack of submissions, and Gargano and Theory did their best to keep Kushida isolated on the other side of the ring. Unfortunately, a move gone awry from Theory sent Kushida into his corner, and Ruff was a tornado once he made the tag.

Ruff utilized his speed and athleticism to keep Theory down, but an evasion by Theory gave him the upper hand, and soon Ruff was in a similar position to Kushida, as The Way wore him down in their corner.

Ruff was able to turn the tables though and get some space, and he tried to make his way to Kushida, but Theory cut him off. That's when Ruff pulled off an impressive maneuver and hopped on one foot and kicked Theory, but Gargano pulled Kushida off the ring and that kept Ruff from making the tag.

Kushida was able to finally make it into the ring, and he was able to lock Gargano into a hold that kept the North American Champion from kicking out in time, giving them the win and a new challenge in round 2.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The NXT Fight Pit is back! Tommaso Ciampa will look to settle his bitter rivalry with Timothy Thatcher inside the Fight Pit. Elsewhere, the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off, plus first-round action continues in the Men's tournament. Catch it all this Wednesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher (Fight Pit)

Kushida and Leon Ruff vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Lucha House Party vs Imperium (Dusty Rhodes Classic)

