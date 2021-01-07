NXT's Santos Escobar Retains Cruiserweight Championship at New Year's Evil

✖

The second match of the night was for the Cruiserweight Championship, pitting Santos Escobar against Gran Metalik from Monday Night Raw. The WWE superstar showed off his high flying offense early on, pouring on the athleticism and putting Escobar on his heels. This continued until Escobar managed to evade an attack and take advantage, which sent Metalik to the floor outside of the ring. That's when Escobar started his ground game, locking in submissions and moves that kept Metalik grounded.

Escobar succeeded in slowing Metalik down, and then rammed the ribs of Metalik into the top turnbuckle, though it wasn't enough for the pin just yet. Escobar dragged Metalik into the center of the ring and then went to work on the back, legs, and arms of Metalik, and then went after the lower back again.

Escobar tried to lift Metalik but Metalik surprised Escobar and almost go the win, but Escobar kicked out at the last second. He retaliated with a clothesline but again, it wasn't enough for the pin. Escobar kept focusing on the lower back, but Metalik bought some space with a superkick and a reverse sling blade.

Metalik then hit a groove and rolled and dropkicked Escobar out of the ring. Metalik then sent flying over the top rope and crashing into Escobar, sending him hard to the floor. He followed that up with a splash from the top rope in the ring, but again, Escobar kicked out.

Metalik went for some hard chops and then went for another high flying move but Escobar hit him out of the air with a knee strike. Escobar then dove out of the ring into Metalik, driving him into the barricade. They traded blows in the rin and then made their way up to the top turnbuckle, but Escobar sent him hard to the outside of the mat. Metalik responded with hard-hitting kicks and then hit a hurricanrana but it wasn't quite enough.

Metalik was caught though and hit with two powerful moves that put him down for good, allowing Escobar to claim the victory,

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

What have you thought of New Year's Evil? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!