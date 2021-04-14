WWE's Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Join Raquel Gonzalez For Amazing NXT Champions Reunion

✖

The NXT Women's Championship was on the line last week during TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez put on one hell of a match as they battled for the prestigious title. It would be Gonzalez however that got the upper hand, and after she defeated Shirai she would become the new NXT Women's Champion. Gonzalez revealed she would be discussing her plans and talking about the big win on tonight's NXT, and she delivered on that promise.

Gonzalez said last time she got that chance she wasn't ready, but that then he made a promise to move faster, hit harder, and lift heavier, and now she stands her as the NXT Women's Champion.

Shen then said without Dakota Kai she doesn't debut at Portland or become NXT Champion. Kai looked touched and then said for 14 months they dominated NXT. Gonzalez then said Shirai was a hell of a Champion, but that the Raquel Gonzalez era has begun.

Then Rhea Ripley showed up out of nowhere, with her Raw Women's Championship in tow. She then got to the ring and her and Gonzalez stared each other down, but then they smiled and gave a cheers with their Championships. They then hugged and shared some words but that was interrupted by Bianca Belair's music, and the SmackDown Women's Champion was indeed in the house.

Belair came down to the ring and they all hugged and then. on the big screen, a photo showing all three of them together during their early NXT days was displayed. They laughed and held up all three of their Championship titles, and it was a pretty damn amazing moment.

"NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens up NXT, hear from new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, MSK defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Santos Escobar issues an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title and much more following the most-watched NXT TakeOver ever."

