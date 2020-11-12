NXT Reveals Identity of Masked Star

✖

Johnny Gargano was able to win the North American Championship from Damian Priest thanks to the help of a masked individual at Halloween Havoc, and though Candice LeRae wasn't able to overcome Io Shirai with their help, they returned to help LeRae out tonight in her match against Toni Storm. LeRae was able to get some help and take the win from Storm, and while Storm tried to get some revenge, the numbers game was too much for her. Shotzi Blackheart then came out to attack LeRae, but the mysterious star helped once more, and when both Shotzi and Toni were dealt with, they unmasked, revealing it was Indi Hartwell the entire time.

Hartwell has been helping the Garganos for a while, as she is the one who gave Johnny and Candice a new television after the fight with Tegan Nox in their house shattered it. She's also been teasing on social media that she's in their corner, and the last few weeks she has backed that up.

Despite Johnny losing the Championship tonight, Hartwell's help is what got him the title, and it was Blackheart who kept Hartwell from getting LeRae the Championship at Halloween Havoc, which is also why LeRae destroyed Blackheart's tank.

The Garganos have someone in their corner, and it's going to be hard to beat them without bringing in some backup.

Here is the official rundown of tonight's NXT.

"Three titles will be defended tonight on NXT! New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will look to break his curse against a "worthy opponent," Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango, plus NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar battles Jake Atlas. Plus, Toni Storm will go one on one with Candice LeRae. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here is the card:

Johnny Gargano (C) Tries To Break Championship Curse

Breezango vs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan (C)

Santos Escobar (C) vs Jake Atlas

Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae

