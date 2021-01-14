NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Ember Moon as Women's Dusty Classic Partner

✖

NXT surprised everyone during New Year's Evil when they announced that not only would the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic be returning but the Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic would be debuting as well. Now several stars are looking for a partner for their chance to take the top spot, including Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart, unfortunately, lost to Candice LeRae earlier in the night (thanks to Indi Hartwell's meddling), and since LeRae and Hartwell are going to be in the tournament, Blackheart revealed she will be facing them in the tournament with her new partner Ember Moon.

Blackheart said she needed someone who she knew had her back in a backstage interview and then added it was someone she had gone to war with. That was obviously a reference to her team at WarGames, and that left only Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Ember Moon as choices.

It turns out Moon was her mystery teammate, and Moon was confident about their chances, and let their opponents know that they are planning on having their names on that trophy when all is said and done.

Moon and Blackheart will be one of the favorites to win the whole thing, as will LeRae and Hartwell, and that's not even considering all the other teams entering the mix, so this should be quite the thrilling tournament.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off tonight with Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA battling Breezango and Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Ever-Rise. Don't miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The card includes:

Undisputed ERA vs Breezango (Dusty Classic)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Ever-Rise (Dusty Classic)

MSK vs Jake Atlas and Isaiah Swerve Scott (Dusty Classic)

Dexter Lumis vs North American Champion Johnny Gargano

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae

