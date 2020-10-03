NXT TakeOver 31 Will Reportedly Have A Live Crowd

It looks as though NXT TakeOver 31 on Sunday night could have a live crowd present for the show. According to recent reports regarding NXT moving production from Full Sail University, the event looks to emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Fightful Select reported on Friday that the company was making requests to talent to bring friends and family to the event. This information was reportedly communicated by several talent and people close to the talent at WWE. Apparently, WWE asked talent on Friday afternoon to recommend names for a possible live crowd.

WWE reportedly made the following requirements for anyone considered to be part of the crowd:

Nobody under 16 permitted without guardian

Face coverings and social distancing will be required

Three additional people can accompany invitees

Rapid COVID-19 test, temperature check, and waiver to be submitted

According to a report published late Thursday night, NXT will begin holding their TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center starting with NXT TakeOver 31 this weekend. Raw, SmackDown, and WWE's PPV events were held at the Performance Center from March until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that atmosphere never quite clicked for the main roster, WWE reached an agreement to hold their television tapings at Orlando's Amway Center starting on August 21st and have been there ever since.

NXT has held their television at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University throughout the pandemic on a bi-weekly basis. POST Wrestling's original report on the move noted that the brand's move to the Performance Center will be for "the foreseeable future." Further, 205 Live will begin taping their shows at the Performance Center next week, as well.

Triple H (Paul Levesque) said during a conference call with the media on Wednesday that there would be something "game changing" happening with Sunday's TakeOver event. He said that the show “will have a unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn’t been done, so far."

The card for NXT TakeOver 31 is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

