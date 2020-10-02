NXT Moving Television Tapings to the WWE Performance Center

The WWE NXT television taping location is moving as of this Sunday evening. According to a report published late Thursday night to POST Wrestling, NXT will begin holding their tapings at the WWE Performance Center starting with NXT TakeOver 31 this weekend. Raw, SmackDown, and WWE's PPV events were held at the Performance Center from March until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that atmosphere never quite clicked for the main roster, WWE reached an agreement to hold their television tapings at Orlando's Amway Center starting on August 21st and have been there ever since.

NXT has held their television at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University throughout the pandemic on a bi-weekly basis. POST Wrestling's report notes that the brand's move to the Performance Center will be for "the foreseeable future." Further, 205 Live will begin taping their shows at the Performance Center next week, as well.

Triple H (Paul Levesque) said during a conference call with the media on Wednesday that there would be something "game changing" happening with Sunday's TakeOver event. He said that the show “will have a unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn’t been done, so far." It's now clear what he was referring to.

NXT experienced a COVID-19 outbreak last week. That outbreak was thought to have started following a party that a trainee held where multiple people were exposed to the virus. Several talent were told to quarantine for 14 days due to exposure. WWE also decided to cancel all training sessions last week at the Performance Center as a result.

There were some main roster talents who became sick following the outbreak at NXT and the WWE Performance Center. WWE has now implemented a policy that their talent who are training at the Performance Center or performing at the NXT tapings at Full Sail University will not be allowed to work at the Raw and SmackDown tapings at the Amway Center in Orlando until further notice.

