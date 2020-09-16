WWE Reveals Next NXT TakeOver Date

✖

NXT TakeOver XXX delivered a night full of epic matches, but the black and gold brand has revealed when the next TakeOver will take place, and the good news is we don't have to wait that much longer. WWE announced that the next NXT TakeOver (which doesn't have a tagline or special branding yet) will take place on October 4th at 7:00 PM EST. It's a little too far away to nail down a complete card for it, but we do have a few ideas in regards to what matches we might see. Here's the official announcement from WWE.

"Mark your calendars! The next edition of NXT TakeOver will come crashing into your home on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT.

The event comes on the heels of an historic NXT TakeOver XXX that saw Damian Priest win a grueling North American Title Ladder Match, Io Shirai valiantly defend her NXT Women’s TItle, and Karrion Kross bring Doomsday by capturing the NXT Championship. Since then, Kross’ injury opened the window for Finn Bálor to capture the NXT Title in an epic series of matches involving Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Don’t miss the next NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4 on the award-winning WWE Network, and catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network."

Odds are we'll see Finn Balor defend his NXT Championship at the show though we aren't sure yet who he will be facing. It could be the returning Tommaso Ciampa or the new look Johnny Gargano, though it could also be someone like Velveteen Dream or Bronson Reed.

We'll also probably see the big final match between Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox, as that has been received quite a bit of attention on NXT lately.

As for Io Shirai, we could finally get the Shirai Rhea Ripley rematch here, but we'll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Two massive title clashes headline a huge edition of NXT as Damian Priest defends the North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher, while Breezango look to hold on to the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium. Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces Shotzi Blackheart in non-title action and the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick & Killian Dain team up to battle The Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish. Catch it all tonight at 8/C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight:

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Breezango vs Imperium

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

Drake Maverick and Killian Dawn vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

What matches do you want to see at TakeOver? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!