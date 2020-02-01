NXT TakeOver Portland: Street Fight Added to the Card

A fifth match has been added to the NXT TakeOver Portland card for February 16th at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Continuing their recent feud, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will face each other in a street fight. The feud between the two began when Kai turned on her former partner during the War Games match. The feud continued during NXT on the USA Network this past week when Nox defeated Kai.

The updated card for NXT TakeOver Portland is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship

Undisputed Era (c) (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

NXT Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

This will likely be the final match added to the card if the past is any indication. The match was made official on Saturday via a WWE Now video posted to the company’s YouTube channel. You can see that video below.

NXT TakeOver Portland takes place on Saturday, February 16, 2020 at the Moda Center. The show will stream live on the WWE Network and ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

Which match at NXT TakeOver Portland are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the worlds of WWE, NXT, and AEW.