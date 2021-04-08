NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver: Fans React to Raquel Gonzalez's Championship Win Over Io Shirai

NXT has a new women's champion. Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai in the main event of the first night of NXT's first-event two-night Takeover. The rivalry between Gonzalez and Shirai has been brewing for months, with Gonzalez pinning Shirai during last fall's WarGames. The two had circled each other for months, and Gonzalez finally got her chance to challenge Shirai for the title. The match had it all - brutal power spots by Gonzalez, technical prowess by Shirai, and one breathtaking spot featuring Shirai jumping off a 20 foot skull onto the steel ramp and Gonzalez below.

Of course, the WWE Universe was abuzz with the results of the match, with many fans commenting on the new champion, Shirai's dazzling jumps, and commenting on Shirai's momentous reign, which lasted through most of the pandemic. You can check out some of the choice reactions down below: