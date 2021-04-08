NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver: Fans React to Raquel Gonzalez's Championship Win Over Io Shirai
NXT has a new women's champion. Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai in the main event of the first night of NXT's first-event two-night Takeover. The rivalry between Gonzalez and Shirai has been brewing for months, with Gonzalez pinning Shirai during last fall's WarGames. The two had circled each other for months, and Gonzalez finally got her chance to challenge Shirai for the title. The match had it all - brutal power spots by Gonzalez, technical prowess by Shirai, and one breathtaking spot featuring Shirai jumping off a 20 foot skull onto the steel ramp and Gonzalez below.
Of course, the WWE Universe was abuzz with the results of the match, with many fans commenting on the new champion, Shirai's dazzling jumps, and commenting on Shirai's momentous reign, which lasted through most of the pandemic. You can check out some of the choice reactions down below:
WHAT A NIGHT
HOLY SHIT RAQUEL WON!!!! WHAT A NIGHT!!!! #NXTTakeover— Lizzie💙 (@foxyhetfield) April 8, 2021
Io jumping from the skull.
Io jumping from the skull: pic.twitter.com/XB7xXZb136— RISARAZZI (@WASMINYGRANDE) April 8, 2021
They are making Raquel a world killer.
They are making Raquel a world killer— My Fault OG😬 (@CeeHawk) April 8, 2021
GODDAMN
IO JUMPED OFF THE GIANT SKULL GODDAMN— W.F. 🌸💚 (@Wh1t3F4c3) April 8, 2021
Clean in the center of the ring for the belt!
Raquel Gonzalez, clean in the center of the ring for the belt! Well done ladies! #WWENXT— Papa BEAR🍻 (@PapaBear231) April 8, 2021
IO FLEW OFF THE SKULL!
IO FLEW OFF THE SKULL!!! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/G9hM4tz42E— Stubby Boardman (@TheLaLaMarie) April 8, 2021
Raquel Gonzalez is so good.
Raquel Gonzalez is so good. She's super strong, but really athletic too. #NXTTakeover— Mark (@PoorMeInNYC) April 8, 2021
Say what you will
Say what you will, you cannot deny Io Shirai was a great NXT Women's Champion for 300 days.
Huge congratulations to Raquel, I'm looking forward to seeing what both women do next#NXTTakeover— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) April 8, 2021
SO WELL DESERVED
RAQUEL GONZALEZ IS YOUR NEW NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION! SO WELL DESERVED!!! #NXTTakeover pic.twitter.com/NvfhdiKYCZ— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) April 8, 2021
What a great main event
What a great main event!
Io Shirai has finally been dethroned by Raquel Gonzales. This one hurts a bit but I am eager to see what Io goes from here and how Raquel does as champion! Well done ladies!#NXTTakeOver— Boss Timothy Flair (@TimothyFlair90) April 8, 2021