NXT's MSK Win Men's Dusty Cup at TakeOver Vengeance Day

The second Dusty Cups finals match would decide the winners of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, pitting MSK against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Before the match even started the Grizzled Young Veterans were already talking some trash, telling MSK to wipe the smiles off their faces and take this seriously. Once the match started with Gibson and Carter, the Vets focused on grounding the high flyers, and they succeeded a bit, as Gibson kept Carter down and successfully tagged Gibson in to keep the momentum rolling. Carter was able to get some space though and tagged in Lee, and their teamwork sent Gibson down.

Lee went on a tear from here, jumping all over the ring and teaming up with Carter to dish out some damage to Gibson. Lee flipped over the ropes and knocked both opponents, and then Carter jumped off of Lee to slam Drake but Gibson ran over him on the outside. It was then Carter and Gibson in the ring, and again Gibson focused on holds and grounding maneuvers. Drake was tagged in and charged at Carter, followed by a charge from Gibson and then a slick team up that sent Carter hard to the mat, but all three pin attempts were kicked out of by Carter.

Drake locked in a hold on Carter in the middle of the ring, but Carter got some space, though couldn't make the tag to his partner. Drake called in Gibson and they threw Carter into the ropes and clotheslined him, and they kept up the attack. Carter kicked out again after another clothesline from Drake, and the Veterans were a bit frustrated that Carter kept kicking out. Carter managed to suplex Drake, but before he could make the tag Gibson went over to distract Lee. The referee was distracted and didn't see both stars attack Carter, and then Drake kept up the assault on Carter in the middle of the ring.

Drake continued to wear Carter down, and they sent him into the corner again for another attack, but Carter slid underneath the kick and tagged in Lee. Lee hit both Gibson and Drake with punches, kicks, and dropkicks, and managed to hit Gibson with a dazzling kick after several flips in the ring. He was in control until Drake came over from the outside to distract Lee, but Lee turned things around, and launched Gibson into Carter's foot and then launched Carter into a dropkick that knocked Drake back to the outside.

Carter was now one on one with Gibson, and he was irate, dishing out a host of punches and kicks to Gibson followed by a twisting maneuver off the top rope that ended with a pin, but Gibson kicked out.

Carter tagged Lee in and Gibson hit Lee with a chop to the neck, and Lee followed it up with a slick kick that met Gibson's knee. Drake came in and tried for the pin but couldn't get it. Gibson got Lee in the air for Drake to kick but lee dodged it and almost got a rollup pin, but Drake broke it up. Drake then went for Lee but Carter helped his partner get out of it and then launched him into Gibson.

It was Lee though who ended up getting clocked by Gibson and Drake, leaving him on the outside of the ring and Carter inside. They then went after Carter, with the official tag made bringing Gibson in, but Carter kept them off him with chops. Gibson retained control and set up Carter for another slam, and while they made it happen, they couldn't get the pin.

They set up Carter for another move but Lee charged in and superkicked Gibson, and they then set up for Gibson for their splash finisher and that was enough for the win, putting quite the exclamation point on their NXT introduction.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.

"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne

