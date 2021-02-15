NXT's Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai Win Women's Dusty Cup at TakeOver Vengeance Day

✖

Tonight's NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day kicked off with the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals match between Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, and at first, it was all Gonzalez. Blackheart had to survive the storm through a flurry of powerful offense from Gonzalez, but she eventually found her opportunity and turned the tables.

Kai was then in the ring and Blackheart kept her isolated from her teammate and kept attacking her legs and knees, wearing Kai down with holds, kicks, and team attacks, including one incredibly nasty one right in the middle of the ring.

Kai was trying to tag Gonzalez, but Moon dragged her back towards their corner, intent on keeping Gonzalez out of the match. Moon dragged her back again and kept Kai's knee locked in a submission, but a few kicks to Moon's face freed her and she dragged Moon towards Gonzalez, but again Moon dragged her towards their corner and tagged Blackheart in.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez distracted the referee, which kept him from seeing the tag made and gave Kai an opening. Moon caught it in time and knocked Gonzalez off the mat and locked in another hold on Kai. Kai bought her some space by throwing Moon into the corner and tagging Gonzalez in, and she charged at Moon, slamming her into the corner several times.

Gonzalez kept the onslaught coming, suplexing Moon back to back and then going after Blackheart. She dragged her into the ring and suplexed her as well and then went for the pin on Moon but moon kicked out. Blackheart broke up a pin but Gonzalez inflicted some pain. That turned into a negative though after Blackheart leaped towards her and was caught, and Gonzalez then slammed her into the plexiglass.

Moon went at Kai but Gonzalez was the legal competitor, and she slammed her down and went for a pin, but Moon kicked out. They then brawled in the center of the ring, followed by a tag to Kai. Kai kept up the attack but Moon as able to get some breathing room, sending Kai into Gonzalez and then capitalizing with a slam on both. She then went to the top turnbuckle and hit Gonzalez with an eclipse, and she tried a pin but Kai intervened and caused the referee to be distracted, and by the time the ref noticed again Gonzalez kicked out.

Gonzalez had Moon up high but Blackheart hit her with a missile dropkick to break it up. Gonzalez would kick out of a pin attempt.

Then Blackheart was tagged in against Kai, and she was a flurry of offense, dropping Kai face-first into the mat. Kai kicked out of a pin attempt. Gonzalez was tagged in and went for a move but Gonzalez countered. Blackheart grabbed Gonzalez from the top rope and brought Gonazalez down hard, but the pin attempt was broken by Kai.

Blackheart would dive under Moon and slam into Kai. Then Gonzalez was knocked down hard by Blackheart and Moon, but she kicked out. Kai cut off Moon's attempt for a top turnbuckle move, which resulted in a dive that sent Kai hard to the ground.

Gonzalez was back up and pushed Blackheart down, but was sent into the steel steps. Moon was back in the ring with Gonzalez and locked in a submission but Kai kicked Moon in the face to break it up. Blackheart and Kai were back in, and Kai got all of her move but Blackheart kicked out. Gonzalez tagged in and went for a GTK but Moon broke it up.

Gonzalez slammed Moon hard on the stage and then threw her off it, but Blackheart capitalized and slammed Gonzalez, almost getting the pin. She dodged Kai'sattack and sent Kai into Gonzalez. Gonzalez then lifted Kai and threw her over the ropes onto Blackheart. Gonzalaz then lifted Blackheart and power slammed her. She pinned Blackheart and Kai jumped on top of her to help secure it, and they got the win.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.

"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne

