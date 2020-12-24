NXT Brings Back the Fight Pit

✖

One of NXT's most memorable matches in recent memory is undoubtedly the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, which had Thatcher losing several teeth and Riddle delivering a fantastic performance in the innovative structure before heading to SmackDown. Now the match is going to make its grand return courtesy of Tommaso Ciampa, as he answered Thatcher's challenge by knocking him down and telling him "see you in the Fight Pit".

We aren't sure if that will be on next week's NXT or at New Year's Evil, though wherever the match takes place it will surely be one you don't want to miss.

The last match inside that ring was brutal and bloody, and this will be Thatcher's second time in the thick of it. It will be Ciampa's first time, but we all know he is no stranger to physically daunting matches, and we cannot wait to see what these two have planned.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will go to war with Killian Dain & Drake Maverick as they face off for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight! Elsewhere, get in the holiday spirit as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and company present "A Very Gargano Christmas." Additionally, NXT Champion Finn Bálor and his New Year's Evil challenger, Kyle O'Reilly, will take a special look back at their unforgettable clash from NXT TakeOver 31, and more. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the rundown of the card:

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (Street Fight)

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly relive their classic match

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai

A Very Gargano Christmas

Bronson Reed Returns

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Jake Atlas

