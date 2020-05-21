NXT Announces Karrion Kross vs Tommaso Ciampa For TakeOver: In Your House

✖

NXT fans got to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett in action for the second time tonight after their big-time debut, and Kross didn't take long to add another win to his resume. It was what happened after the match that really caught fan's attention though, as before Kross and Scarlett could really celebrate they were interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa was no doubt coming back for revenge after the ambush by Kross and Scarlett a few weeks ago, and we've not seen him since. That came to an end tonight though, and while he applauded the duo's introduction since coming to NXT, he also said this is his ring, and challenged Kross to a match at TakeOver In Your House.

That's right fans, TakeOver is going to have NXT's newest sensation go against one of its biggest names, and this has the potential to be one of the best matches on the card.

Ciampa had nothing but kind words to say about the impression the duo has already made, complimenting their entrance and Kross' first few wins and calling all of it special.

"June 7th. CIAMPA vs. KROSS. #NXTTakeOver: In Your House.

Welcome to the MAIN EVENT. #WWENXT

@NXTCiampa @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13"

That said, he also reminded Kross that this is his home and his ring, one he built. He then said, "June 7th at TakeOver, Ciampa vs Kross, now that's special."

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below, along with one of the more interesting moments where Scarlett held the ropes for Ciampa.

"Join them, won't you, @NXTCiampa? #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13"

"The Nightmare will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania to take on Io Shirai! Elsewhere, Karrion Kross looks to build off his dominant debut with Scarlett, Roderick Strong tries to take care of The Undisputed ERA's Dexter Lumis problem and two bouts close out group competition in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Return

Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida vs Drake Maverick

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs Akira Tozawa

Are you excited for their match at TakeOver? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter !@MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.