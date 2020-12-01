NXT Tops AEW In Overall Viewership, Dynamite Wins Demo Ratings Battle

Last week's final television viewership and ratings demographic figures were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but the numbers officially came in on Monday afternoon for last week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. For the the first time since October 28th (their special Halloween Havoc episode), NXT topped AEW in total viewership. In an extremely narrow victory, NXT drew 712,000 viewers to AEW's 710,000.

Thanksgiving Eve usually leads to a decrease in viewership, and this was the case for AEW who saw their viewership decrease by 16.5% compared to the previous week. However, NXT's viewership was actually up 11.6 percent. The week prior AEW did 638,000 viewers and AEW did 850,000. Comparing with last year's Wednesday before Thanksgiving show, AEW was up this year 7 percent in viewership and NXT was down 12 percent in viewership as compared to last year.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, Dynamite continued their win streak, topping NXT 0.26 to 0.20. AEW's number ranked seventh across cable television (third among non-news programming), while NXT's demo rating ranked 25th on network television and 12th among non-news programming.

AEW's 19-49 demo rating this year is the same figure they drew last year the night before Thanksgiving, while NXT's key demo rating was down just under 17 percent from last year.

NXT usually carries the over 50 age group demographic, and that was the case once again this week. NXT drew a 0.38 rating in the 50+ demo, while AEW did a 0.29. AEW won the aforementioned 18-49 age group demo and also doubled up NXT in the 18-34 demo by a margin of 0.15 to 0.07.

This week's ratings will be interesting as AEW has perhaps the most hyped edition of Dynamite to date, subtitled "Winter Is Coming," headlined by Kenny Omega challenging AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title. On the other side of the ratings battle, NXT will present their go-home show NXT TakeOver War Games.