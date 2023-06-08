Recent NXT Debut's WWE Futures Are "Up in the Air"

The future of World Wrestling Entertainment lies outside of the squared circle. WWE launched WWE Next in Line in December 2021, a program that would see the sports-entertainment giant ink collegiate athletes to name, image, likeness contracts while they were still pursuing their studies to give these hopeful WWE superstars an opportunity to join the company full-time after they had finished at university. The biggest WWE NIL signing to date has been Gable Steveson, the Olympic Gold Medalist from the University of Minnesota, but he is far from the only name amongst his WWE Performance Center peers making headlines.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, collectively known as the Cavinder Twins, made their WWE TV debuts earlier this week on WWE NXT. The two appeared after a battle royal to celebrate with Thea Hail and her Chase U stablemates, hoisting Hail on their shoulders. Despite this appearance, People reports that their WWE futures remain "up in the air."

One place the Cavinders won't find themselves going forward is on a basketball court. Haley and Hanna played for the Fresno State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes for their four years of college but would not be lacing up for a fifth year.

"I think after playing all four years together and deciding not to take our fifth year, we just decided that there were more opportunities besides basketball," Haley said in April. "Obviously, it's such a difficult position to be in because we wanted to take our fifth year and play and continue but I think it came down to optimizing all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."

Speaking on WWE specifically, Haley added that WWE is a great partner for her and her sister.

"We love the WWE," Haley continued. "Their fan base, their sport, the fitness side of it. That fits to Hanna and I's brain and aligns great with us. They're great partners. So yeah, we're very excited about the future with them."

