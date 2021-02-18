WWE Reveals Women's Tag Team Championships Match Date on NXT

✖

Tonight's NXT was supposed to be a celebration of the victors who competed in the Dusty Cup finals at TakeOver Vengeance Day, which included the teams of MSK and Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. All was going well until Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler crashed the party, coming to the ring to face their next opponents, who won an opportunity to challenge for the titles after winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup. Baszler and Jax did their usual boasting, and since Gonzalez hadn't actually met either one yet, Kai did the introductions. She introduced Jax and then Baszler, and Baszler and Jax capitalized on the pause she took, saying "that's the only introduction you need."

Kai wasn't done though, and said: "She ran away after Rhea beat her ass." That clearly didn't sit well with Baszler, and Gonzalez added "Really? The Rhea I beat in a Last Woman Standing Match?"

Baszler then took a shot at Kai, saying "This is the same old Dakota Kai. Crying and whining, scared, just like when I broke your arm." Kai responded, "I'm not the same person I was, but if you want to find out first hand, I will happily kick your head off."

"A lot has changed since you left Shayna. You don't run this place anymore Chiquita, we do. And when we face you in two weeks for those Tag Team Championships, you will know that."

Jax said for everyone to settle down, and said she was here to honor the great Dusty Rhodes. Shen then said "When I close my eyes, I remember what he said to me. Baby, you are a badass bitch, and I am the biggest badass bitch, and me and Shayna are the dominant force in WWE."

Gonzalez then said "Dusty Rhodes, God rest his soul, he never met me." Baszler then added, "Either way, in two weeks, March 3rd, we're going to come here on your home turf and humiliate you." They then walked out of the ring, but Gonzalez gave them a parting shot, saying "Be careful with what you say because I'm going to take that boot and shove it so far up your hole, you'll never get it out."

We've got a match my friends, and it should be a great one.

You can find the official description below.

NXT will kick off tonight with all eyes on Kyle O'Reilly as he searches for answers after Adam Cole's shocking betrayal at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Additionally, what's next for Dusty Cup winners MSK and Dakota Kai and Raquel González, and can Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon bounce back against Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell? Catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the card:

Kyle O'Reilly Confronts Adam Cole

MSK, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez celebrate Dusty Cup Wins

Johnny Gargano looks for Austin Theory

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

