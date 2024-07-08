NXT’s Ethan Page Compares WWE to AEW: From “Chaotic” to a “Machine”

Ethan Page had been with AEW for several years but over the last few years he hadn’t been used in storylines as much as many fans would have liked. Earlier this year he quietly exited the company as Internet sleuths had realized his photo was removed from AEW’s roster page. Just a few weeks later he popped up in NXT to confront the NXT Champion Trick Williams. He has been heavily involved in the title scene since his debut, which head of NXT Creative Shawn Michaels revealed was a “last minute thing.”

Page recently opened up in one of his first interviews post-AEW release on WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. As all three men were once on the AEW roster at the same time and now they’re in WWE, Page discussed the differences he’s found between both companies. In his experience, one is far more chaotic than the other.

“Pretty crazy. I went from somewhere that was so chaotic and unorganized to a place that, I mean I’m still learning because I’m still so new here, but this is a machine and it’s incredible,” Page said. “It feels good to not feel like I have to do everything myself. To have people that want to see me succeed is kind of mind blowing.”

Michaels has made it clear that he’s high on Page and at NXT Heatwave that proved to be true when he snagged up the NXT Championship from Williams. The result left fans divided, while many were stunned, others were excited to see Page get the push they have felt he’s deserved for a long time.

Page also discussed how his release from AEW came about, explaining that it was time for him to leave. Prior to his departure, he appeared to be in a Ring of Honor storyline with ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher but that was quickly scrapped. “It was definitely time to leave. I could sit in catering for the next three years and my career would end or I try and do something before my career ends.” Page admitted that he’s been a lifelong WWE fan and that it was his dream to join the company.

When he received a phone call during an independent booking, he couldn’t believe it was real and it led to a follow-up call with WWE higher-ups. “I was like, ‘this is not real,’ and they were like, ‘yes it is, here’s the offer,’ and I was like, ‘yes,’ and then they hung up. I was like, ‘wait a second, that was a real phone call that just happened?’” (h/t: Wrestling Inc).

