Ethan Page Wins NXT Championship at Heatwave, TNA’s Joe Hendry Appears

The main event of NXT Heatwave was a fatal four-way for the NXT Championship held by Trick Williams. His three opponents — former AEW star Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Je’Von Evans — all made their claims to a title opportunity which was set in motion by NXT General Manager Ava. Evans has only been in NXT for a few months but he’s taken the brand by storm with his high-risk and high-flying abilities at such a young age.

Spears recently returned to the NXT brand after years away crafting his character in AEW and he’s ready to show why he can’t be counted out yet. As for Page, most fans were unfamiliar with his game prior to his first appearance, but they have come around to him after just a few matches and in-ring promos. He’s been in the title picture ever since his debut, so it appears like there’s big things in his WWE future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the men in the match had bright showings, but the crowd was pretty firmly behind the champion. The whole time it was heavily stressed that Williams had a 25 percent chance of retaining the title, and though there were many near falls, including some of his own, he was unable to retain the title. In the end, Page stole a win as he fell on top of Evans after taking a Trick Shot and Williams was pulled out of the ring to prevent breaking up a pin. After his celebration, the feed cut to a white screen followed by TNA’s Joe Hendry.

WWE and TNA have opened up a partnership in the last few months where they have exchanged several of their stars back and forth and it doesn’t seem to be ending here. When asked about future appearances from Hendry following his NXT debut, Michaels has made it clear that he believes Hendry has a bright future in the industry. Michaels has also been candid about Page and Spears in NXT and how much their leadership has helped the locker room.

NXT Heatwave 2024 Results

NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match : Trick Williams (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears



: vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears NXT Women’s Championship Match : Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice



: vs. Lola Vice NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee



vs. Wes Lee NXT North Women’s American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca



vs. Sol Ruca NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U



vs. Chase U Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and NXT.