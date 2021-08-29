Paige Could Be Leaving WWE A Lot Sooner Than We Thought

✖

It's been a while since we've seen Paige on WWE television, though fans have held out hope that she would pop up at some point given that she is still under contract with the company. It was previously reported that Paige had a multi-year deal back in 2019, with PW Insider saying a four-year deal rant through 2023. That might not be the case though, as on a recent Twitch stream Paige was asked about her Twitch stream being worked into her deal at some point, and Paige revealed that her deal was up in less than a year (via Fightful Select). Here's what she said.

"My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who's to say they would want to? If they did, I'd love to have Twitch as a part of the contract," Paige said.

If that's the case, then it will be interesting to see how both parties proceed. Paige hasn't been on WWE television since WWE Backstage ended, which was cancelled in 2020 but then returned in 2021 with pay-per-view specials. The show did not air one in conjunction with SummerSlam, so it seems it is on ice at the moment.

Paige originally retired from WWE in 2018 after reinjuring her neck, but in recent months she's really made some big steps forward, recently posting an update on how much weight she can lift and the status of her neck.

Paige wrote on Twitter "You guys I’m getting stronger. squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself."

Fans have wondered what a comeback for Paige would look over the years, especially after Edge, who also had to retire because of a neck and spine injury, returned years later to wrestle again and is still active. Many hope one day the same will be true of Paige.

As for the contract, it remains to be seen what WWE and Paige will do, especially when Twitch is involved since WWE said that most of its superstars can't have a Twitch account unless it's been approved by them.

