Paige Declares The Undertaker Had The Greatest Entrance of All Time

Tributes have been flying in all week for The Undertaker, who is scheduled to bid farewell tonight at the Survivor Series. Tonight marks the 30 year anniversary, to the day, of Undertaker's debut with the WWE. He first wrestled for the company in front of television cameras at the 1990 Survivor Series in Hartford, CT in an elimination match on a team captained by the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

Paige paid tribute to the Dead Man, featuring a photo from an Undertaker themed photo shoot she did a few years back.

Little throwback to a @undertaker themed photoshoot we did for @WWE what a legendary career he has had. The best entrance of all time. Hands down. #FarewellTaker #30YearsOfUndertaker #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/H47PmTmINF — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 23, 2020

It's hard to disagree with Paige here. I think the majority of wrestling fans would say The Undertaker has had the greatest ring entrance in wrestling history. What's amazing is that at one point, he ditched the iconic Dead Man entrance and came out to both Kid Rock's "American Badass" and Limp Bizkit's "Rollin," and he still had one of the best entrances in the company.

