Papa Shango Returns During House Hardy Halloween Special

Matt Hardy hosted the first “House Hardy Halloween” special on the WWE Network on Sunday night, bringing back many staples from his beloved “Broken” Universe to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Throughout the special an unknwon “evil” force was trying to infiltrate the compound to steal the source of Hardy’s power, the legendary sword Excalibur. The force eventually arrived as an imposted version of The Hurricane, who poisoned the punch at the party and tried to trick all of the guests into drinking it. Hardy attempted to stop Hurricane, but was too late in preventing him from grabbing the sword.

But before the fake Hurricane had a chance to use it, and familiar face from the WWE appeared. The Godfather, having jumped into the Lake of Reincarnation earlier in the special, appeared in his original Papa Shango gimmick and destroyed Hurricane by using the same magic he infamously used during his feud with The Ultimate Warrior.

Papa Shango just killed a guy!

That’s highly… ILLEGAL!

But also… WONDERFUL!!!#HouseHardyHalloween pic.twitter.com/zlLPX1O2tp — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 29, 2018

The fake Hurricane disappeared and the wrestlers in attendance celebrated, but the special closed out with a cliff hanger revealing that the real Hurricane had been kidnapped, and that a mysterious hidden figure was planning on invading the Hardy Compound again in the near future.

Hardy initially debuted the “Broken Universe” as part of a gimmick overhaul in 2016 while both he and Jeff Hardy were on the Impact Wrestling roster. The pair returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, and by November Hardy had secured the legal rights to use the gimmick under the WWE banner.

Changing his name to “Woken” Matt Hardy, the former multi-tag tag team champion began a feud with Bray Wyatt that eventually led to a Hardy Compound match titled “The Ultimate Deletion” in March. Hardy won by throwing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, causing the former world champion to turn babyface and form and alliance with Hardy starting at WrestleMania 34. The duo held the Raw Tag Team Championships from April through July but were taken off television shortly after when it was revealed Hardy had a number of injuries that would force him to retire.

While Hardy has appeared on the WWE Network and his own YouTube channel, Wyatt has not been seen on any WWE program in several months. He recently took to Twitter teasing another change in persona, though nothing has been confirmed.