Watch: Paul Heyman Challenges Big E To Strive For WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns Next Year

Paul Heyman had yet another memorable appearance this week on Talking Smack. The show has become somewhat of a must-see broadcast for Heyman's weekly interactions and promos alongside WWE performers, and this week was no different. Big E appeared after his successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn on this week's SmackDown. The conversation shifted toward the future, with Heyman challenging Big E that he should be striving to main event next year's WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns.

“You got by Apollo Crews. I knew you would!” Paul Heyman exclaimed. “A champion is only as great as the challengers that you turned back; Crews is a bonafide challenger. Although you’re a rare breed, you won the championship on your very first opportunity. Kudos for that. I know you’re the ‘Powerhouse of Positivity,’ but as the Intercontinental Champion, you have a chance to be part of the showcase of immortals at WrestleMania, but you won’t be the main event.

“Now, solidifying the title reign can get you to a position to a position for WrestleMania next year in the main event for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. That’s what that championship should be to you; it should be the designation of you as a great champion so you can main event at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. The fact that you’re not going to main event this year, sir, should piss you off. Doesn’t it?”

Big E gave a response, sounding motivated in the process. Since his split with the New Day last year, fans have been envisioning a big singles run for the former tag team star.

“That doesn’t piss me off. That motivates me,” Big E said in response to Heyamn. “Everything I’ve done in the past, as incredible as that was, it will pale in comparison to what I’m about to do this next year. I’ll see and your boy in the main event of WrestleMania 2022, if he still has got the title. If he still has it, I’ll be there.”

"I'll see you and your boy in the main event of WrestleMania 2022... if your boy still got the title." - Big E

