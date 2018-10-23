Watch: Paul Heyman Cuts Emotional Promo in Wake of Roman Reigns Diagnosis

For the better part of four years, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been perpetual enemies. But in light of Roman Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis, Heyman chose to use his silver tongue to make sure we all appreciated The Big Dog.

Before getting to Brock Lesnar’s new Universal Championship opportunity, Heyman spent the first half of his promo expressing his gratitude and admiration for Reigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a series of sincere remarks, Heyman transitioned his focus to Lesnar’s amended Championship opportunity at Crown Jewel. While he still was the Paul Heyman we’re accustomed to, the remainder of his address carried notes of reverence for Reigns’ heartbreaking news.

Lesnar will look to become WWE’s first two-time Universal Champion when he takes on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on November 2.

As to the most recent Universal Champion, WWE released a statement on Reigns shocking circumstances.

“Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anao’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008,” the statement read. “Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.”

Reigns promo to open Raw will go down as one of the most emotional moments in WWE history. Here are a few of the clippings from his emotional address:

“You know the deal, you know how life is. Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” he continued. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon,” he said.