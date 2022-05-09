(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

✖

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.

Rhodes is sporting a cut around the upper part of his nose, but the real pain looks to be on his back, as you can see a large bruise on his upper back and another scar. That could be from an earlier cut but coupled with the bruise his back has seen better days. Here's hoping he's back to 100% soon, and guess we'll find out on Monday Night Raw.

This isn't the first time Rhodes has had to deal with painful-looking battle scars on his back, as previously in AEW he would jump off the top rope and slam Andrade El Idolo through a burning table. Unfortunately, Rhodes ended up eating most of the damage, and after the match, his back looked a bit scorched. As for Backlash, it's been an interesting night so far, and you can find the full results and upcoming card for the event below.

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Omos def. Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles vs Edge

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match)

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs The Bloodline

What have you thought of WrestleMania Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!