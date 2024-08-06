Randy Orton Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE Raw To Call Out Champion

After spending 666 days as Intercontinental Champion and losing it in April, Gunther holds gold in the WWE once again, The new World Heavyweight Champion opened tonight’s WWE Raw just days after being crowned at SummerSlam. Finn Balor of the Judgment Day was mostly to thank for that as he screwed over Damian Priest in the process. While Gunther believes that nobody can defeat him now, Randy Orton seems to think otherwise. Orton, who is a current member of the blue brand, has been feuding with The Bloodline for the past several months as an ally to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes but after helping Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa, he’s setting his sights back on gold. Back in May he went up against Gunther for the very first time in the King of the Ring tournament final but as Gunther was crowned many fans noticed that Orton’s shoulder wasn’t pinned to the mat. Whether or not that was intentional, it is now playing into their story.

"I'm going to walk out of Germany…the new World Heavyweight Champion!"@RandyOrton wants his rematch with @Gunther_AUT and he wants it at #WWEBash for the World Heavyweight Championship! 😱#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PYAGMErSr8 — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024

They bring up Triple H and his promise that there would be a sequel to Gunther and Orton. Gunther says that not beating Orton left a stain on his record because he didn’t beat him clean. However if Orton thinks that the voices in his head are telling him that he’s going to win in Berlin … they’re wrong. Gunther does accept the challenge as he never backs down from a fight, but reiterates to Orton that nothing catches The Ring General out of nowhere. Smirking, Orton responds that he’s heard that before but this time he wants Gunther to know it’s coming for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Orton’s last singles title reign was back during the pandemic era of WWE in 2020 where he became a 10-time WWE Champion after defeating Drew McIntyre. It didn’t last long though because McIntyre got his revenge less than a month later, becoming a two-time WWE Champion. Orton returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series after over a year away due to injury. Many believed he would never come back, but since he has been he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. His last televised match was at Money in the Bank where he teamed with Rhodes and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline’s Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.