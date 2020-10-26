Randy Orton's Pants At WWE Hell In A Cell Has Fans Going Nuts
There were many things to keep an eye out for in WWE's Hell in a Cell this year, but fans couldn't help but lose it over Randy Orton's pants. Orton has changed very little about himself over the course of his career as a WWE superstar, and one thing that fans have come to expect from Orton is that he'll usually have the same ring gear regardless of the situation. That's why fans could not help but notice that Orton was wrestling in pants for the first time in a while as he took on Drew McIntyre.
As Orton has done in the past, he snuck into the area as part of the film crew and tried to sneak up on Drew McIntyre before their match officially began. But McIntyre caught him before he was able to land an RKO and this started the match proper. But for the first few minutes, Orton kept his crew disguise that included a pair of pants.
No matter how the two of them continued to fight off one another and brutalize each other within the cell itself, for those first few minutes all of those eyes were on Orton's pants. Read on to see what fans are saying about those Hell in a Cell pants below!
Orton Had His Wrestle Pants Tonight!
randy orton, man well known for not wearing pants while wrestling, had those pants on for way too long— colonel ketchup (@haightsucks) October 26, 2020
I Too...Look This Way With No Pants...
I also look like that when I take my pants off. I look exactly like Randy Orton— WRESTLESPLANIA (@wrestlesplania) October 26, 2020
It's Been Done...
What can you say about Randy Orton removing his pants except.....the man's no Taichi. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/mGWxrAhfi1— Rick Poehling (@MrSoze) October 26, 2020
Definitely Giving Off Some Memorable Vibes!
Randy Orton wearing pants for a short time was equal to when Okada started wearing pants. #HIAC #NeverForgetRainPants— The Fly Knows (@GaiusLeonidus) October 26, 2020
Wait a Minute...
Why is Randy Orton wearing Steve Blackman’s pants?— El Florentino (@wsbeans) October 26, 2020
And You. Are. OUTTA HERE!
@RandyOrton to his pants #wwe #HIAC pic.twitter.com/j5X7693doo— Jose (@HozeAyyy) October 26, 2020
That's Angel Garza's Deal!
Randy Orton stole Angel Garza's gimmick by taking off his pants. #HIAC— Angela Dawn (@AngelaDawn623) October 26, 2020
Trust No One
RANDY ORTON DON'T TRUST RING CREW WITH HIS PANTS. LMAO #HIAC— _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 26, 2020
Gone Too Soon
RIP Randy Orton’s pants look 9:20-9:30pm #HIAC #HellinACell2020— Anthony Wade (@RebuildReclaim8) October 26, 2020