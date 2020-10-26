Randy Orton's Pants At WWE Hell In A Cell Has Fans Going Nuts

There were many things to keep an eye out for in WWE's Hell in a Cell this year, but fans couldn't help but lose it over Randy Orton's pants. Orton has changed very little about himself over the course of his career as a WWE superstar, and one thing that fans have come to expect from Orton is that he'll usually have the same ring gear regardless of the situation. That's why fans could not help but notice that Orton was wrestling in pants for the first time in a while as he took on Drew McIntyre.

As Orton has done in the past, he snuck into the area as part of the film crew and tried to sneak up on Drew McIntyre before their match officially began. But McIntyre caught him before he was able to land an RKO and this started the match proper. But for the first few minutes, Orton kept his crew disguise that included a pair of pants.

No matter how the two of them continued to fight off one another and brutalize each other within the cell itself, for those first few minutes all of those eyes were on Orton's pants. Read on to see what fans are saying about those Hell in a Cell pants below!