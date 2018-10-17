Randy Orton Defends WWE Moving Forward With ‘Crown Jewel’ Despite Controversy

For the second time in 2018, WWE is under fire for its ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia. After the alleged murder of a Washington Post journalist, many American entities are severing, or freezing their ties with the Saudis. But WWE, despite no shortage of critics, will still put on their Crown Jewel show on November 2.

And Randy Orton thinks that’s the right course of action.

During an interview with TMZ, the future WWE Hall of Famer shared that he believes canceling the show would be a mistake as WWE wants to be the vehicle for change in Saudi Arabia.

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip,” he said.

Orton cited the history-making precedent of Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks wrestling in Abu Dhabi despite the conservative customs as a reason to move forward in Saudi Arabia,

Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with Saudi and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going, it doesn’t help. Going helps,” he said.

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture,” he said.

During an appearance on Fox Business’ Varney & Co JBl echoed a similar sentiment.

“My personal opinion is that they should go. I think the only way you promote change, as we did with Cuba – you isolate a country, all you do is impoverish that country. You want to promote change? WWE went to Abu Dhabi, did the first women’s match that had ever happened in the middle east, the crowd chanting in English ‘this changes,’” he said.

Pressure for WWE to cancel its Saudi reservations has come from fans, mainstream media, and even US Senators.

This is obviously a sensitive situation, but WWE seems set on facilitating progressivism during their 10-year deal with the Saudis. Earlier this year, Triple H spoke with The Independent and expressed that even though many may disagree with how things go in Saudi Arabia, severing their relationship with them is not the answer.

“You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it,” reasoned Triple H.