10 Questions Ahead of Raw

WWE has officially turned the corner and is speeding to Extreme RUles. As SummerSlam looms, WWE will be giving us hints as to who is destined to climb their ladder and who is set for a summer of irrelevance.

Last week’s Raw gave big clues for the directions of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman and Monday could lock up their respective opponents for Extreme Rules.

But the biggest question in WWE may revolve around two people who won’t be at Raw tonigth—Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

Are We in for A Roman Reigns-centric Episode?

Last week, Roman Reigns open and closed RAW by advancing his beef with Bobby Lashley and sticking his nose in Seth Rollins plight against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. He’ll likely be pulling double duty again tonight.

While it appears Reigns is destined to meet Lashley ay Extreme Rules, don’t sleep on a potential feud with McIntyre.

What Possession of Kevin Owens’ Will Braun Strowman Break Next?

The story between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman is pretty simple—Stroman will torment KO until he feels like stopping. Last week it was Kevin Owen’s rental car. This week it could be his femur.

This has been fun to watch, so far. Per usual Strowman is WWE’s best circus act but KO is turning into quite the comedic performer.

Will Alexa Bliss Focus on Ronda Rousey or Nia Jax?

Money in the Bank was a career night for Alexa BLiss as she left the show with two trophies. But she added just as enemies.

Both Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey have a vested interest in Bliss’ comeuppance, but only Jax will be at Raw on Monday. However, Rousey did announce that she’ll be at Extreme Rules, despite her Raw suspension.

Tag Team Jeopardy!

Between The B Team, The Riott Squad, The Authors of Pain, and The Revival, only one of them may still be relevant by Survivor Series.

Given the NXT Tag Team Curse, The Revival and Authors of Pain will have break a very dark trend of Yellow and Black duos dying on the main roster. However, Scott Dawson did pin Roman Reigns Last week

The Riott Squad will last exactly how long it takes Ruby Riot to be ready for single’s stardom, but it ‘s the B-Team who have the first crack at WWE Gold.

So who has the most staying power of these four? We won’t know tonight, but whichever of these teams gets a SummerSlam match will likely be our answer.

Can Seth Rollins Steal Raw?

By simply wrestling at immaculate levels, Seth Rollins has been the MVP of several Raws this year. His ability to make the biggest impression in Monday night was rumored to land him a Universal Championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

That doesn’t look possible at the moment, but every exceptional Raw showing The Kingslayer has, he takes one more step closer to the Big Red Belt.

Did Bayley Turn Heel?

The WWE Universe appeared to love Bayley’s surprise pummeling of Sasha Banks last week—making The Hugger’s newfound mean streak a polarizing topic.

Was she simply fed with Banks and needs a little catharsis? Or is this new version of Bayley here to stay?

The Race Between Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, and Elias

It seems like WWE’s upper-midcard is only fruitful enough for one these Superstars to become a fixture. Balor and Roode could benefit from heel turn while Elias is rumored to becoming a more agreeable personality.

Elias may have the golden ticket anyway, this summer is a pivotal time for each of these men. There’s a 5-time Intercontinental Champion in here somewhere, but each SUperstar needs to have a loud SummerSlam to keep climbing.