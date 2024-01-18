Report Reveals New Details on Andrade's Departure from AEW and Potential Return to WWE

Andrade had his final match in AEW at Worlds End, and since then many have expected him to make his way back to WWE. A new report by Fightful Select indicates that is indeed the case and confirms that Andrade has an agreement with WWE, but also reveals the many twists and turns that occurred along the way. The report says that Andrade's original deal with AEW was only for two years, but injury-time extended it, which is why it ran through the end of the year. While it has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Andrade would return to WWE, some say that wasn't always the case.

Numerous AEW talents said that Andrade mentioned he planned to stay with AEW and was considering another deal at one point. By the end of his run though, that had changed, and he had told others he was headed back to WWE. Several in AEW expected him to show up on WWE TV the week after he left AEW, but that didn't ultimately happen.

Tony Khan left the door open for Andrade's return, but several talents who worked near Andrade said that it was a frustrating process. They added that before Worlds End Andrade let them know that he was finishing up with the company.

Sources said that Charlotte Flair pushed for an Andrade return to WWE and that Andrade had pushed for Ric Flair to come to AEW. Charlotte and Andrade are married in real life, so it's easy to see why they would want to be back in the same company. Ric is in AEW as part of Sting's final run, as his last match will take place at AEW Revolution.

WWE sources have not officially confirmed Andrade's return to the company, but it does seem likely to happen. As for when Andrade's WWE return will take place, the Royal Rumble is only just under a week away, and that would serve as the perfect place to make a big splash. The Rumble is always a great place for a big return, and last year Chelsea Green made her return to the company there as well.

As for what brand Andrade might head to, Raw and SmackDown both have compelling cases to be made, and he would benefit either brand. That said, SmackDown's lineup offers some truly compelling matchups for Andrade, and it also has Andrade's former manager and ally Zelina Vega on the roster. Whether or not they would reunite in some way remains to be seen, but fans would definitely at least want to see them cross paths. You can find the official card for the Royal Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!