Rey Mysterio Responds to Decades-Old Rumor About Dating Jennifer Aniston

Rey Mysterio was a guest on the latest episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast and was asked about a decades-old rumor regarding his dating history. Way back in 1997, The National Inquirer claimed the WWE Hall of Famer was dating Friends star Jennifer Aniston. And while Mysterio has said in other interviews that they're fans of each other's work, but told Paul it was just something the tabloid chose to throw out there. The group then had a good laugh about the whole thing.

In reality, Mysterio was already married to his wife Angie by that point. The married couple has two kids, Dominik (a current WWE Superstar) and Aalyah (who previously played an onscreen role in a WWE storyline involving Buddy Murphy).

Mysterio talked elsewhere in the interview about his feud with Dominik, going so far as to say he'd be willing to have a Mask vs. Hair match against his son. He beat Dom in their first one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month and all signs point to Rey teaming with Bad Bunny to face Dominik and Damian Priest at Backlash next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"He's a dick as a heel," Mysterio said regarding his son's work as a heel (h/t WrestleZone). "To see his character come out now and to have seen him grow up for the past 23 years, it's like, 'Where's this person coming from?' I've never seen that in him. So he is a dick as a heel...[The feud] came from a bit of jealousy from my son, but he knows, man, I've given him everything, the lifestyle that I wish I would have had as a kid. But at the end of the day, when you said it was just a phase that we went through, I'm hoping this is just a phase."

