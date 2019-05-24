Rey Mysterio Provides Update Following His Recent Shoulder Injury

It has been an up and down week for Rey Mysterio, who defeated Samoa Joe at Money In The Bank to become WWE U.S. Champion.

Mysterio was not at television this week after it was revealed that he is currently suffering from an injury: a separated AC joint in his left shoulder. He has been announced for next Monday’s RAW, though, to address his status on television.

However, Mysterio addressed fans directly via his Instagram page on Friday. The post reads:

Thank you 🙏🏼 @thelabprc for putting me back together & always looking out for me! Highly recommend any athlete or non athlete with injuries to stop by and let them look out for you! #TheStaffIsNumero1 #Cryo #Sauna#PRP #MuchLove

Rey had been seen in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week where he was sent to be evaluated for the injury.

The match at Money In The Bank was the latest in a series of incredibly short matches between Joe and Rey. Joe defeated Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 last month in just one minute. The match at Money In The Bank lasted just one minute and 40 seconds, though it was supposed to go longer.

An audible was called in the bout last Sunday due to Joe suffering an injury to the nose where he started bleeding profusely mid-match. The two stars immediately went into the finish, which resulted in Rey becoming U.S. Champion via pinfall. After the bout, Joe attacked Rey and beat him down viciously, as planned.

The feud between the two stars is expected to continue, likely with Rey’s son Dominick getting more involved as the story evolves.