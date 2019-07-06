Rey Mysterio Returning To WWE RAW This Monday Night

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will make his return to RAW this Monday night.

Mysterio last wrestled for WWE at the Money In The Bank PPV event in May where he defeated Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. However, due to a shoulder injury suffered in the match, Mysterio was forced to relinquish the championship on RAW. Joe was awarded the title back before dropping it to Ricochet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unknown right now what direction the Mysterio character will take. We would expect him to either go after Samoa Joe, who was responsible for his injury in a storyline sense, or maybe challenge the current U.S. Champion Ricochet, given the fact that Mysterio never actually lost the title. Both circumstances would provide fans with some thrilling matches to see down the line.

Mysterio also recently said that he’d love to work another feud with Brock Lesnar. The two last worked together back in the early 2000s.

WWE made the official announcement about Mysterio’s return via social media on Saturday.

Via WWE.com:

Due to the unbelievable set of circumstances that saw him forced to relinquish the United States Championship following a shoulder injury, Rey Mysterio will return to Raw this Monday night. What will The Greatest Mask of All Time have to say upon his return and how will he impact the ever-changing landscape of the red brand? Find out when Raw goes down this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Also announced for RAW this Monday night: