WWE SummerSlam: Fans Buzzing Over Finn Balor’s Judgment Day Betrayal

First, Dominik Mysterio opted to side with Liv Morgan over his Mami Rhea Ripley. Then, The Judgment Day lost its second member of the night. In the waning moments of SummerSlam’s bout between Damian Priest and Gunther, Judgment Day member Finn Balor opted to turn on his longtime partner Priest, paving the way for Gunther to claim the World Heavyweight Championship. As you might expect, WWE fans couludn’t believe Balor’s turn.

“Finn Balor waited a FULL YEAR to get his revenge on Damian Priest for costing him the world title against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank 2023!!The long term booking here is CRAZY,” @TheEnemiesPE3 tweeted.

@AWV24 added that, “Finn Balor has the coldest heel turns ever bro.”

Others quickly started to hope Balor’s heel turn would result in the wrestler making his way back to a previous gimmick.

“The Finn Balor we all wanted has finally arrived. It’s time to unleash THE DEMON.HOLY SHIT,” @theWrestleIndia opined.

As it stands now, the only remaining members of faction are Priest, Ripley, associate member Carlito, and JD McDonagh. According the Ripley, the latter is one of the most dedicated members of the group.

“He did, he threw himself in the line of fire so many times to the point that he turned Priest around,” Ripley told ComicBook earlier this year. “Priest is a very, very stubborn man, and that’s coming from someone who’s probably more stubborn than him. So, I think JD deserves to be a part of the Judgment Day. As for Truth, this all started because he broke into our clubhouse. He legitimately somehow broke in. I don’t know what happened, and he’s just been following us around like a bad smell. And it’s funny at times, it is, but the man thinks that he’s family. You can’t blame Mami.”