Rhea Ripley’s Next Challenger To Be Determined By Battle Royal Next Week

To follow up on an earlier story, Rhea Ripley’s first challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship may not have been determined after all.

Following Toni Storm’s appearance on NXT this week, followed by a challenge which Ripley accepted, it looked as though Storm and Ripley would face each other at World’s Collide later this month. That match has not yet been made official as of press time.

NXT went on to announce later on Wednesday night that there will be a battle royal next week during NXT on the USA Network to determine Ripley’s challenger.

Via WWE:

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s next challenger will be determined next Wednesday in a Battle Royal on USA Network. Ripley got a taste of just how long the line may be for a chance at her title this week, when Toni Storm, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and even her friend Candice LeRae staked their claim to a title opportunity. The Battle Royal will include Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li. Who will stand tall at the end and earn the right to challenge The Nightmare? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Interestingly, the release above does not include Storm’s name.