Rhea Ripley’s Possible Challenger For ‘Worlds Collide’

It looks as though NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Rhipley has her first challenger.

The first live NXT broadcast of 2020 began with the new champ making her way out to the ring. It was a celebratory moment, the first time Ripley made her way out to the ring wearing the championship belt following her victory over Shayna Baszler on the final broadcast of 2019.

It didn’t take long for her to be interrupted, as NXT UK star Toni Storm’s music came on and she came out to the ring. Storm pointed out that she has previously defeated Ripley twice and challenged her to a match at Worlds Collide, which takes place the night before Royal Rumble. Storm said that after she defeats UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II this Sunday, she’ll bring the belt to World’s Collide and become a double champion.

Ripley responded by accepting the challenge. The segment then broke down, with Ray coming out, along with Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair. After a brawl ensued, a six woman tag team match was made to open the show. That contest was won by Ripley, Storm, and LeRae.