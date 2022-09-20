Is Ric Flair Already Training for Another Match?

Ric Flair competed in what was advertised as his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31 in Nashville, TN. A week later he was down in Puerto Rico turning down the offer to wrestle again while managing Andrade El Idolo, then went on his podcast and claimed he regretted declaring the match his retirement bout. Now it appears Flair has fully gone back on the idea, saying on this week's To Be The Man that the news of Ricky Steamboat's first match in 12 years has him training once again.

"Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again," Flair said, though it was unclear if he was joking or not. "I went back up to Lincoln and started training again. What else is there to do?"

Flair's notion to wrestle again comes in spite of the fact that he passed out twice during his retirement match due to dehydration, including right before the finish of his tag team match with El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal.

"I don't think people realized that I passed out twice. Well what happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight, I wanted my perfect weighty to be like 220 going in," Flair explained. "So the last day, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn't hydrate. I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219. So I went to the ring and I'm like 217 pounds, and what happened during the body of the match is I just became dehydrated. I actually, when I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay, which started a wheel of motion. I said, 'Man, I think I'm getting sick' because I was getting light-headed. Nothing to do with my heart or nothing to do with my intestines. I was getting light-headed. I'm sure a lot of it was nerves as well. So I think Jay said, 'Guys, we gotta move this along', when that isn't what I meant. But to the point when [Andrade] came over and said, 'Your turn, sir. Your turn, sir.' So I got in and I didn't know where we were in the match because I had missed about clearly like 10 seconds of it," Flair said back in August while reflecting on the match.

Do you think Flair will wrestle again? Or is he just joking here? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

h/t Wrestling Inc