Ric Flair Wants to Include One of His Most Famous Moves in His Final Match

Ric Flair will compete in his final wrestling match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the Starrcast V event. During an interview with the Tampa Bay Times this week, Flair was asked if he'll include one of the oldest staples of his matches into the bout, which would see him jump off the top turnbuckle and attempt a double axe handle only to be met with a punch to the stomach. Flair promised that, despite being 73, he'll still include the spot.

"That's what I'm working on," Flair told the newspaper. "It's just a timing issue. I'll guarantee I'll be coming off the top rope. Whether it's the flip or not, I don't know."

Shortly after Flair's return was confirmed, reports dropped that he would be taking part in a six-man tag match that would see him team with AEW's FTR to face The Rock N' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. However, Steamboat opted to not sign on for the match.

"For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said on a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about.

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life. I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life," he continued. "It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money. This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it."