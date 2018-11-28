Ric Flair Shares Details on 2017 Health Scare

Last August, the wrestling world braced itself to lose Ric Flair as an obstructed bowel resulted in kidney failure and an extensive stay in a hospital. The Nature Boy fought off death's attempt and just shared some of the details of the battle.

During an appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Flair recalled the uphill battle he faced to stay alive.

"I don't remember anything for two months," Flair said. "I was in a coma for twelve days, ICU for thirty-one days. I had kidney failure, respiratory and heart failure, I was septic, and I had pneumonia. I lost forty-three pounds. It's a miracle, Steve," Flair said.

Flair's health saga at first seemed to be low stakes, but as information continued to flow, it became clear that The Nature Boy was literally fighting for his life.

"Twelve days in a coma, thirty-one days in intensive care, then I had to go over to a rehab facility to learn how to walk, starting from scratch, and I never had any memory of anything," Flair said. Obviously, I've been told, and it's been filled in for me, but I don't remember one person that came to see me. From Michael Hayes, to Ricky Steamboat, to Hulk Hogan, people came from all over to see me. I don't remember any of it."

It apparently took Flair a while to once again be lucid, which made friends like Triple H make sure that he avoided communicated with the world.

They wouldn't give me my cell phone because every time I said something to someone, it was crazy. Hunter said please don't let him talk on his cell phone because every time I try to make sense with him, it's out there," said Flair.

As he recovered, the 69-year-old legend struggled with digesting what exactly had happened, but after a doctor shifted his perspective, Flair began to feel like The Nature Boy once again.

"I would sit in a chair all day and worry about dying," Flair said. "After learning how sick I was, I wondered why of all people I was still there and somebody else wasn't. I literally look at it as a miracle. The doctor told me it was a miracle. And after I look back, and came to realize what took place, it is a miracle. I'm great now. I feel like a million dollars," he said.

Since healing up, Flair revealed that all of the complications resulted from years of alcohol consumption. This led Flair to make the decision to drop the alcohol altogether.

"It's not the alcohol that's going to kill me," Flair said. "The doctors are afraid that if I had one, it'll lead to another, and that will never happen."

[H/T SEScoops]

Photo: Getty