WWE Hall of Famer Commends Ricky Steamboat for Turning Down Ric Flair Match

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco took to Twitter on Thursday and commended Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for turning down the offer to wrestle Ric Flair at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31. Produced by Starrcast V and pushed as a one-night revival of Jim Crockett Promotions, Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match was originally pitched to be main evented by Flair teaming with FTR to face Steamboat and the Rock N' Roll Express. Flair vs. Steamboat is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestling rivalries of all time, but "The Dragon" declined and explained why during a Highspots Superstore live signing.

"Well, I was approached and given it really some serious thought," Steamboat said. "A lot of respect to the guy in the ring. You know, both of us are night and day when it comes to stuff out of the ring. Flair wouldn't be Flair without it. I thought about it for a week and just recently just declined on it. I know when I wrestled Jericho at WrestleMania 25, then we had the return match at Backlash in a singles, but at 69, and I know it's a six-man tag and I could get a little this and that in, but with all due respect to our fans, I want them to remember me that last time I was in there with Jericho when they chanted, 'You still got it.' I don't want to scar that phrase."

"Even that night with Jericho, you know, I was working for the WWE. I was one of the trainers at the school and was pretty active in the ring, so I had a lot of confidence in myself. But knowing Ricky now and not being in the ring for a number of years, I don't want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It'd be a good payday, sure, but I don't want them thinking, 'Maybe he should have stayed retired.' You know, and I could get out there and maybe pull it off and say, 'Well, you know, for a guy who's 69 years old, he sure did pretty good,' but that's the double-edged sword right?" he continued. "So, you know, The Dragon does have a lot of pride in his work and the way the fans remember me in the ring, and I want that lasting impression. I know my physical capabilities right now. I would love to be able to go out there and perform like I did with Jericho. I was 56 or 57 years old, but I think I want my fans to remember me as that guy and not have a chance of disappointing. That's how much I love my fans."

Brisco tweeted, "I really happy Ricky Steamboat has some pride left always been a smart man." There's no word yet on what the new matchup will be. Stay tuned for more updates!