Did Ric Flair Just Tease a Match With Sasha Banks?

Ric Flair competed in what was supposed to be his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville back in July. But it wasn't long before "The Nature Boy" claimed he was back to training in the ring and was tempted to wrestle again, especially after Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat announced he's coming out of retirement later this year. But Flair then went and took things a step further in a new TMZ interview, claiming he might try to wrestle "The Boss" Sasha Banks.

"I'm thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we'll go up against WrestleMania," Flair said. There's a very good chance Flair was kidding, though it is odd that he referenced someone whose status with WWE is currently uncertain.

Will Ric Flair Wrestle Again?

While some of his comments make it sound like he's ready to take some more bumps in the ring, Flair said on an episode of his podcast earlier this month that he's taking the retirement seriously. His final match had him teaming with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal.

"When I say it inspires me to want to do it again, it's not that I couldn't. I will stand by this. I wish I hadn't said it was my last match, and I don't want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again, but I got myself into good shape," Flair said. "Then I made what turned out to be a drastic mistake by not hydrating, but I feel great. I feel like as long as you're healthy, you should do what you want to do when you get to my age. I mean, you know, I feel like we limit ourselves to what people think we should be doing sometimes as opposed to what we're doing. What the hell? I can do that and probably better', and he probably will. You know he'll look better. He always has and always will."

"The difference is, and I've gotta qualify this so everybody understands what I'm saying," he added. "The difference is that you had to, number one, you wrestled every possible imaginable character and style in the world, and if you're in Japan, you had to fight for your life. Now, it's a much more controlled environment. Let's put it like that. Of course, the choreography is totally different. There was no choreography. You just went out there and hoped that you had the chemistry and through practice and trial and error you found the right guys. I would like to think I found a lot of guys that I had great chemistry with, from Dusty to Harley to Terry."