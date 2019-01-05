Another WWE Legend Returning For This Monday’s RAW

WWE continues to ramp up their lineup for this Monday’s edition of RAW, and the most recent word is that perhaps the greatest world champion of all time is set for an appearance on the show.

PWInsider reports that Ric Flair has been added to this Monday’s RAW, which emanates from Orlando, Florida. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Hulk Hogan is also being brought back for the show, his first appearance on RAW since 2015.

Hogan’s appearance is being linked directly to a tribute WWE has planned in honor of legendary announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Okerlund passed away this past Wednesday at the age of 76. It’s likely that Flair’s involvement on the show will also revolve around the tribute to Okerlund.

Flair was closely linked with Okerlund during his career. Both men spent time in Minnesota early in their careers, then worked together in the WWF during the early 1990s, and eventually had many memorable segments together during the late 1990s with WCW.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see even more legends added to RAW as we get closer to Monday. Okerlund, arguably one of the greatest wrestling announcers of all time, was beloved in the wrestling industry and there is no doubt no shortage of stars who would love to come in to pay tribute on television to their late friend.

Okerlund's death shocked the world on Wednesday morning and tributes poured in from all over the world. During the course of the 1980s, Okerlund became a pop cultural phenomenon and one of wrestling's most recognized faces. He was arguably just as recognizable as the top wrestlers of the era given the fact that it was usually Okerlund on screen who appeared side by side with the top stars. His ability to keep a straight face at all times, even when things didn't go as planned, was legendary.

We are just as eager as anyone to see the tribute to Okerlund that WWE has planned for this Monday night. Coincidentally, this will also be the first live edition of RAW in three weeks due to the holiday season. All of this is pushing this Monday’s night show into the “must see” category.