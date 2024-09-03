Ricochet Spoke With Triple H After Being Written Off WWE Television

Ricochet has had a busy summer. The high-flyer kicked off the post-WWE WrestleMania 40 season by becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, cementing himself as the face of WWE's social media-exclusive in-ring content. Just 42 days later, Ricochet lost that title to Andrade. At the same time, AEW's Will Ospreay spoke with ComicBook about his former rival, urging Ricochet to "bet on himself" in the next chapter of his career. One week later, reports emerged that Ricochet had given his notice to WWE, and within the next month he was written off of WWE programming entirely.

Ricochet Spoke With Triple H After WWE Write-Off

(Photo: WWE)

The One and Only's future was not entirely written when he was written off of WWE television.

Speaking to The Masked Man Show, Ricochet revealed he spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shortly after the WWE Monday Night Raw angle that saw Bron Breakker attack him backstage and send him packing in an ambulance.

"Even later, me and Triple H had a little talk, and he was like, 'Any time, whatever,' because I just hadn't re-signed, and it was kind of my last time there before the time ran up," Ricochet said.

Despite the words from AEW's Will Ospreay and the various online speculation, Ricochet had not made up his mind about his future at the time of his WWE write-off. That said, the future AEW star believes that WWE anticipated that he was leaving.

"I think they knew I just wasn't going to do it (re-sign)," Ricochet continued. "I think they were just trying to give me a good out, something that is open-ended. I think they wanted to leave it that way, but I think they knew it wasn't going to happen."

Ricochet laid low for the subsequent months. He returned to wrestling programming in August at AEW ALL IN: London, debuting as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match. Three days later, Ricochet picked up his first victory in AEW, defeating Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite. He was confronted by Ospreay after the bell, but the Aerial Assassin was attacked by upcoming opponent Pac before he could get a word in. Ricochet and Ospreay are expected to rekindle their feud in AEW in due time.

AEW returns to television this Wednesday, September 4th with AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8 PM ET.