Ring of Honor Announces Television Title Tournament, Participants Revealed

Ring of Honor is gearing up to produce its fifth pay-per-view in the Tony Khan era. ROH Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to go down in just one week, but there are currently no matches announced for the event. The scheduled main event of the show, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending his title against Mark Briscoe, has been cancelled due to Briscoe suffering an injury. While Khan announced that Castagnoli will still defend the ROH World Title at the show, there is currently no word on who his opponent will be. The other scheduled match will be for the ROH Television Championship, with champion Samoa Joe defending against a to-be-determined opponent.

That opponent remains to be known, but it is now understood how he will be determined. ROH announced that there will be a four-man ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament that will go down on ROH TV on HonorClub. The four participants will be Dalton Castle, Tony Nese, Shawn Dean, and Shane Taylor.

The first semifinal matchups went down on ROH TV on July 13th. Castle defeated Nese while Taylor put away Dean. This will lead to Castle vs. Taylor, with the winner of that match going to ROH Death Before Dishonor to challenge Joe.

Joe is currently approaching a record-breaking reign as ROH Television Champion. He won the title back in April 2022, defeating New Japan's Minoru Suzuki to claim the prize. His run currently stands at 456 days and counting. If he successfully defends the strap at ROH Death Before Dishonor, he will pass Dragon Lee to become the second-longest reigning ROH Television Champion of all time. He still remains a couple months away from becoming the longest, as Jay Lethal still holds that record at 567 days.

ROH Death Before Dishonor goes down on Friday, July 21st.

Tony Khan's Busy Week

ROH Death Before Dishonor is just one of the three events AEW and ROH President Tony Khan is promoting next week. Things kick off on Wednesday, July 19th when AEW Dynamite runs its first show from Boston's TD Garden for its annual Blood & Guts event. The aforementioned ROH Death Before Dishonor goes down two days later, and AEW Collision is scheduled for that Saturday. That AEW Collision episode will run from New Jersey's Prudential Center, one of the largest arenas AEW has utilized for an episode of television.