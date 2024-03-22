Ring of Honor Women's TV Title Tournament Final Set for Supercard of Honor

At next month's Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor pay-per-view the finals of the women's television title tournament will take place. The match will see two rising stars in both ROH and AEW, Queen Aminata and Billie Starkz facing off in singles action for the first time.

The new women's title belt was announced in December hot on the heels of Athena's historic reign as the ROH Women's World Champion. The tournament featured the likes of Kiera Hogan, former ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez, Layla Hirsch, Rachel Ellering, Trish Adora, Abadon, Red Velvet, Taya Valkyrie, and Sandra Moone among others. In the tournament, Starkz got wins over Diamante in the quarter-final and Martinez in the semi-final while Aminata got a quarter-final win over Valkyrie and a semi-final win over Velvet.

Though the women's title is fairly new to ROH's lineage, it's not stopping AEW President Tony Khan (who also owns ROH) from recognizing the importance and the significance of women's wrestling. In 2018 the first women's title -- the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship -- was announced and it was a long time coming. Unfortunately it didn't stay active very long as by February of 2020 rolled around the championship became completely inactive. A new women's title was introduced in 2021 which saw ROK-C (WWE's Roxanne Perez) as the inaugural champion. ROH would be on the verge of going under but Khan purchased the promotion and has re-instilled good will in the women's division as Athena dominates the division as champion which she has been for over 460 days.

When is Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view?

The yearly Supercard event is set to take place WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 5 at The Liacouras Center. So far, the confirmed matches include two world titles -- Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World Title against Mark Briscoe and Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. Neither Briscoe nor Shida have held singles titles in Ring of Honor previously, but Briscoe is a highly respected 13-time World Tag Team Champion with his late brother Jay (who held the ROH World Title).

Tickets for Supercard of Honor are still available for purchase via Ticketmaster. If you can't make it to the show live, it will stream on HonorClub exclusively for subscribers.